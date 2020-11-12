Racine Police officer, firefighters report helping man found unconscious during fire regain pulse

A Racine Police officer was already on the scene performing CPR on the adult male man on the stairs. MED 1 provided advanced life support to the patient who regained a pulse and was then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be stabilized prior to transport to Columbia St. Mary's Burn Center in Milwaukee.
The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival. The damage estimate of $75,000 exceeds the assessed value of $70,400. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said the man was arrested without resistance in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot in Waukesha County. Helicopter video from a Milwaukee-based news station shows the man surrendered peacefully as heavily armed officers approached him in the field.
