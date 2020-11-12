Racine Police officer, firefighters report helping man found unconscious during fire regain pulse

RACINE — Racine firefighters found an unconscious man when they responded to a call that smoke was coming from a home Wednesday morning on the 1700 block of Franklin Street.

The neighbor making the call indicated that an adult male was at the stairs and possibly deceased.

Racine Fire Department Engine 6 arrived at 9:07 a.m. and discovered fire on the second floor of the home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Racine Police officer was already on the scene performing CPR on the adult male man on the stairs. MED 1 provided advanced life support to the patient who regained a pulse and was then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be stabilized prior to transport to Columbia St. Mary's Burn Center in Milwaukee.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival. The damage estimate of $75,000 exceeds the assessed value of $70,400. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0