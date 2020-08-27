Racine Police offer advice to public on how to respond to rumors about civil unrest

RACINE — Due to recent events occurring in Kenosha, residents in surrounding communities — including Racine — have been inundated with rumors and social media posts of planned disturbances outside of the Kenosha area.
To date, all rumors and related social media posts have been determined to be false, according Lt. Adam Malacara of the Racine Police Department.
But, in the interest of maintaining public safety and out of an abundance of caution, all information received must be taken seriously and properly vetted, Malacara said.
As the community works together to maintain order and public safety and security during these challenging times, specific steps have been taken to enhance communication and information-sharing between police officials and residents, Malacara said. In support of the public safety effort, residents are encouraged to participate as follows:
- If you are not a current subscriber, sign up for the Police Department’s Nixle Alert Notification System online at: https://local.nixle.com/register/. Subscribers will receive real-time alerts for critical information to be shared with area residents. Non-critical alerts (traffic, community or advisory messages) are available through this platform as well.
- To use a smartphone to share information regarding unconfirmed rumors, social media posts or other tips, download the TipSoft P3 mobile app at:
- .
- If a person observes suspicious activity, they are asked to report such information to the Police Department immediately. Serious crimes should be reported via 911, while minor incidents may be reported to the Racine County Communications Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300.
- In order to prevent the digital spread of misinformation and to minimize the related adverse impact the spread of such information can have on area residents, the public is asked to refrain from sharing unverified social media posts.
If a person receives information regarding rumored or planned disturbances, they are strongly encouraged to share such information immediately via Crime Stoppers online at: p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=417&C=EC2329
Once received, this information will be reviewed, vetted and, as necessary, communicated community-wide via Nixle and/or the RPD Facebook page as the department seeks to improve the accuracy of online content.
As always, those who wish to remain anonymous when reporting crimes or other information in support of public safety can contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County, Inc., at 888-636-9330 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
