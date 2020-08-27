Racine Police offer advice to public on how to respond to rumors about civil unrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Due to recent events occurring in Kenosha, residents in surrounding communities — including Racine — have been inundated with rumors and social media posts of planned disturbances outside of the Kenosha area.

To date, all rumors and related social media posts have been determined to be false, according Lt. Adam Malacara of the Racine Police Department.

But, in the interest of maintaining public safety and out of an abundance of caution, all information received must be taken seriously and properly vetted, Malacara said.

As the community works together to maintain order and public safety and security during these challenging times, specific steps have been taken to enhance communication and information-sharing between police officials and residents, Malacara said. In support of the public safety effort, residents are encouraged to participate as follows: