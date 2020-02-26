RACINE — Racine Police have identified 28-year-old Demarcus A. Anderson as the man found dead Tuesday morning, and said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Racine Police say they received a call from an anonymous female at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday who said that someone had been shot and was dead inside a single-family residence at 901 S. Memorial Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they entered the residence and discovered Anderson dead on the main floor inside. Police say Anderson sustained "multiple gunshot wounds."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While identifying Anderson as the shooting victim, police said the residence had became the subject of a former police problem-solving assignment on Jan. 6.

The assignment was due to an increase in loud music complaints, parking violations and other nuisance-type activity during private club activities associated with the residence.

Codey Houdek, who lives a block away from the scene, said that police often responded to the place where Anderson's body was found. Houdek said the single-family home was often used for Saturday night parties that ran into Sunday morning. Houdek even provided a video taken Feb. 9 that shows multiple Racine Police squads outside the residence.

Any information the public has regarding Anderson's homice the homicide investigation or anyone with additional information regarding prior activity during private club events should contact the Racine Police Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

+10 Feb. 26: The Journal Times pages from the past A collection of front pages from The Racine Journal Times published on this day in history, decade by decade.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.