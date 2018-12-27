Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A member of the Racine Police Department is on leave following a crash that may have involved alcohol.

At 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 17, Racine Police responded to an accident involving injury in the 1900 block of State Street, according to a Racine Police Department release.

The crash involved a member of the Racine Police Department, police said, and it is believed that alcohol may be a factor in the accident.

The investigation into the incident was taken over by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The involved member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police said. Racine Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
5
0
3

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments