RACINE — A member of the Racine Police Department is on leave following a crash that may have involved alcohol.
At 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 17, Racine Police responded to an accident involving injury in the 1900 block of State Street, according to a Racine Police Department release.
The crash involved a member of the Racine Police Department, police said, and it is believed that alcohol may be a factor in the accident.
The investigation into the incident was taken over by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The involved member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police said. Racine Police are not releasing any other information at this time.
Of coarse they don’t release name. But if it was someone accused that want part of good old Boyd network then they print it weekly. Obvious police state. Back the badge...at all costs...even when it protects criminal cops.
Im sure getting paid while not working. Way to go RPD!
