Racine Police: Man found dead inside building

RACINE — Racine Police remain on the scene Tuesday morning of what they are calling a suspicious death.
At 6:23 a.m., an anonymous female called the Racine Police Department and reported that someone was shot and dead inside 901 S. Memorial Drive, Racine Police confirmed Tuesday morning.
Police arrived on scene, entered the building and discovered a man dead inside. As of 8:45 a.m., police were calling it a suspicious death.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
