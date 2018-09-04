RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly shooting a 27-year-old man in the back and hip in late August.
Joshua J. Holland, 20, of the 1200 block of South Memorial Drive is charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing an officer, causing a soft-tissue injury.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 21, a Racine police investigator heard six gunshots coming from the area of 12th Street and Lockwood Avenue. A caller described a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting, which police found.
Officers interviewed witnesses who said they heard six to eight shots near the 12th Street and Memorial Drive corner store. Officers found a man who had been shot in his back and left hip.
The man said he was walking toward the Family Super Market, 1201 S. Memorial Drive, when he was approached by another man, later identified as Holland, and two other males. One of them reportedly said, "Come around the corner so you can get shot."
The victim said he struck the male who made the threat, picked his keys up off the ground and ran. Then he heard the shots and got hit. The incident was caught on video and corroborates the victim's story.
The victim was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and then transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for potential surgery. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, officers located Holland in the area of South Memorial Drive and Washington Avenue and attempted to take him into custody. When Holland saw police, he fled down a flight of stairs at the end of a driveway and through a wooded area behind nearby homes.
An investigator following Holland tripped and cut his hand, which bled heavily and needed medical attention.
Holland was then taken into custody. He identified himself in the video and said he shot the victim because he feared for his life.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Holland was in custody on a $10,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
