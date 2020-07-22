Racine Police K-9 dog Titan to retire

RACINE — A longtime, well-loved and successful member of the Racine Police Department is retiring soon. Tuesday was his last day of training.
Titan, one of five of Racine Police Department’s K-9 dogs, has been through a lot and never missed a day of work in the past eight years.
Some highlights of Titan’s career include rescuing a Caledonia woman in October 2014. The woman had mental health issues and was threatening suicide. Titan found her hiding in a robe behind a pine tree in the backyard of her residence.
This was a Titan moment that his handler, Racine Police Officer David Arvai, is most proud. Together, they travel in a police vehicle on a daily basis during work shifts.
Another highlight Arvai mentioned was that Titan, a Belgian Malinois, found a person hiding in a house in 32 seconds in a search as a part of a patrol challenge in Oshkosh in 2017.
But there have been many more memories. Throughout the years, Titan has assisted in a marriage proposal for a Mount Pleasant couple, surprised a 5-year-old Racine boy with leukemia and protected Arvai from an attack by a suspect.
While Titan has never been sick or injured, he has slowed down recently, Arvai said.
“It’s bittersweet, but it’s time for him to retire and move on,” Arvai said. During retirement, Titan will spend his days at home with Arvai’s family as their pet.
Arvai hopes to stay as a K-9 handler and hopefully get a new dog as he continues on the police force, until Arvai retires himself.
The training
The training Tuesday took place inside the former Burlington Coat Factory location at Regency Mall and the public was invited outside the building to stop by to wish Titan a happy retirement and snap photos.
While this was his last training before retirement, there is no set date for Titan’s last day working with Racine Police. It depends on when the department can fill his position. Interviews are already being conducted in the meantime.
At the trainings, police officers administer scenarios, including ones with real drugs so the dogs can find them. Trainings are performed about two to three times a month.
“I can’t even give the number of hours Titan has spent in trainings,” Arvai said. “It’s been many, many hours.”
A ‘rock solid’ career
Titan is 10 years old and the Police Department has had him for eight years — the same time Arvai became a K-9 handler after 11 years on the police force.
The department acquired Titan in January 2012 from Holland in Sheboygan County. After training for 10 weeks in Alabama, Titan started working in the field officially in March that year.
Titan is described as a “dual purpose K-9” — meaning he’s trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension. Throughout the years he’s worked with tracking and article searches, such as searching for guns and knives.
“He’s taken a lot of drugs and bad guys off the street,” Arvai said. “He’s been rock solid in his whole career. He’s done so much over the years.”
