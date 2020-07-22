Racine Police K-9 dog Titan to retire

While Titan has never been sick or injured, he has slowed down recently, Arvai said.

“It’s bittersweet, but it’s time for him to retire and move on,” Arvai said. During retirement, Titan will spend his days at home with Arvai’s family as their pet.

Arvai hopes to stay as a K-9 handler and hopefully get a new dog as he continues on the police force, until Arvai retires himself.

The training

The training Tuesday took place inside the former Burlington Coat Factory location at Regency Mall and the public was invited outside the building to stop by to wish Titan a happy retirement and snap photos.

While this was his last training before retirement, there is no set date for Titan’s last day working with Racine Police. It depends on when the department can fill his position. Interviews are already being conducted in the meantime.

At the trainings, police officers administer scenarios, including ones with real drugs so the dogs can find them. Trainings are performed about two to three times a month.

“I can’t even give the number of hours Titan has spent in trainings,” Arvai said. “It’s been many, many hours.”