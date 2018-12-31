RACINE — The Racine Police Department is warning restaurant staffs to take caution in the wake of several recent robberies of delivery drivers.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the department said officers have responded to several incidents of armed robberies of delivery drivers for local restaurants.
Police are suggesting that local restaurant staffs should consider policies in which calls from blocked phone lines, or calls from lines with no caller ID, are not eligible for delivery, unless such numbers are from established or otherwise known customers.
Police have also been visiting restaurants that offer delivery to warn their staffs about the incidents.
“During hours of darkness, restaurants should consider policies that require credit or debit card payment in advance,” the statement reads. “Drivers should avoid deliveries to homes that appear vacant or properties that have inadequate exterior lighting.”
Police also suggest that restaurants “verify the legitimacy of orders placed through using the call-back system.”
“Drivers should carry limited cash and drivers should have access to cell phones to call for emergency assistance if needed,” according to the statement. “Suspicious circumstances, or suspected delivery driver setups, should be immediately reported to via 911.”
