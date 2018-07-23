Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Racine police are investigating two gunshot incidents that occurred Friday.

The first report came in at 9:42 p.m. Friday regarding the 3300 block of Hamlin Street. Shots were allegedly fired at a vehicle with four people in it. No one was struck, but the gunshots flattened a tire on the vehicle. The offender then fled the scene.

The second report came in at 11:10 that same night. Racine police responded to the 1100 block of Harbridge Avenue where allegedly a large fight had occurred in the area prior to the shooting. A vehicle was hit, but no one was struck.

No one was in custody for either incident Monday, and investigations were ongoing, police said.

