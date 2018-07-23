RACINE — Racine police are investigating two gunshot incidents that occurred Friday.
The first report came in at 9:42 p.m. Friday regarding the 3300 block of Hamlin Street. Shots were allegedly fired at a vehicle with four people in it. No one was struck, but the gunshots flattened a tire on the vehicle. The offender then fled the scene.
The second report came in at 11:10 that same night. Racine police responded to the 1100 block of Harbridge Avenue where allegedly a large fight had occurred in the area prior to the shooting. A vehicle was hit, but no one was struck.
No one was in custody for either incident Monday, and investigations were ongoing, police said.
Tick tock... someone is trying to kill someone...come on people give up the thugs Those who know are just as at fault!! Do something now to stop it.
