Racine police investigating Thursday morning homicide
top story

Racine police investigating Thursday morning homicide

Racine Police are investigating a homicide from Thursday morning reported at 5:18 a.m., Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Thursday morning. 

The adult male victim was located in the 1600 block of Flett Avenue and was likely shot in the 1100 block of Racine Street, Melby said. The incident remains under investigation. 

The report of a homicide follows multiple reports of shootings on Memorial Day. That day, three men were shot in four incidents in under 4 hours within a two-square-mile area. 

Anyone with additional information about the incidents can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app. 

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times.

