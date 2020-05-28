Racine police investigating Thursday morning homicide

Racine Police are investigating a homicide from Thursday morning reported at 5:18 a.m., Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Thursday morning.
The adult male victim was located in the 1600 block of Flett Avenue and was likely shot in the 1100 block of Racine Street, Melby said. The incident remains under investigation.
The report of a homicide follows multiple reports of shootings on Memorial Day. That day, three men were shot in four incidents in under 4 hours within a two-square-mile area.
Anyone with additional information about the incidents can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Delvin S Hoard
Delvin S Hoard, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Donald K Patrick
Donald K Patrick, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
John M Reins Casper
John M Reins Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Avenue, Burlington, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob A Stroman
Jacob A Stroman, Chicago, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Elizabeth M Suwyn
Elizabeth M Suwyn, 3800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, failure to report to jail.
David M Thames
David M Thames, Grayslake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kendal O Watson
Kendal O Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 700 block of Virginia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Chester Randolph III
Chester Randolph III, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey J McWhorter
Jeffrey (aka Darian Adams) J McWhorter, 2900 block of Waterview Creek, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 to 5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Dobs
Ryan L Dobs, Redgranite, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Michael A Conner
Michael A Conner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim.
Kevin M Francois
Kevin M Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.