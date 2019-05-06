Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that  occurred outside of a local Racine elementary school Saturday afternoon.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Racine Police received several calls about a shots fired incident outside Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Police located the scene of where the shooting reportedly occurred.

No one was in custody as of Monday and the investigation into the incident was ongoing, Malacara said.

