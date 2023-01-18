Racine Police investigating shooting on Packard Avenue

Racine police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue.
The call came in around 8 p.m.
Police were unable to immediately provide any additional information about the incident.
