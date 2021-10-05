Racine Police investigating reported homicide on Monroe Avenue

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a homicide that allegedly took place Monday night on Monroe Avenue.

The RPD responded to 1009 Monroe Ave. to investigate a possible home invasion in progress on Monday at 10:04 p.m., according to a news release from RPD. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man inside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, no one is in custody in reference to the shooting. This is an active investigation, police said.

Investigators are interested in information the public may have about the homicide. Witnesses or citizens with information may call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0