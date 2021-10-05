Racine Police investigating reported homicide on Monroe Avenue

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a homicide that allegedly took place Monday night on Monroe Avenue.
The RPD responded to 1009 Monroe Ave. to investigate a possible home invasion in progress on Monday at 10:04 p.m., according to a news release from RPD. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man inside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Currently, no one is in custody in reference to the shooting. This is an active investigation, police said.
Investigators are interested in information the public may have about the homicide. Witnesses or citizens with information may call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 4
Today's mugshots: Oct. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Howard J Greene Jr.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arthur L Leavelle
Arthur (aka Bird Lee Bird) L Leavelle, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Molly M Leiner
Molly M Leiner, 100 block of North Jefferson Street, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Michael J Stulo
Michael J Stulo, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Damarion Taylor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance.
Darrol E Taylor
Darrol E Taylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Vicky L Gal
Vicky (aka Rose Howard) L Gal, 900 block of College Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Andres Garcia
Andres Garcia, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Sabino A Garcia
Sabino A Garcia, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jasmine J Gonzales
Jasmine J Gonzales, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.