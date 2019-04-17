RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found near Downtown Racine Wednesday morning.
At around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Rose Heller said she had just planned to make a quick stop at her office, located at the former site of the CBR Foundation building in the 200 block of Ninth Street, when she turned the corner and saw a man lying near a fence in a secluded area of the parking lot.
Unsure if the man was alive or not, Heller quickly contacted authorities. Her cell phone call log showed she made the call at 8:21 a.m. Minutes later, she said rescue personnel arrived and quickly determined that the man was dead.
"It was almost surreal," Heller said. Heller described the man as a young, white man with facial hair.
Neighbors in the area said that they heard nothing suspicious overnight.
Shortly after 9 a.m., investigators, including the Racine Major Crimes Unit, appeared on scene. As of 9:46 a.m., police were still on scene, investigating the incident.
