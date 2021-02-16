Racine police investigating infant's death as a homicide; arrest made

RACINE — A 1-month-old infant’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Racine Police Department.
At about 12:11 p.m. Sunday, Racine Police officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Lasalle Street in reference to an unresponsive infant.
Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, a Tuesday afternoon news release from the RPD said.
Investigation showed the death to be a homicide, and an arrest has been made in the infant’s death.
The investigation is still active and further details will be released as soon as they become available, RPD said.
Anyone who may have information is directed to call RPD at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-635-7772.
