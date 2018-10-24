Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Prospect Street on Wednesday night.

The Racine Police Department responded to the scene, after a report of gun shots in the area, where they found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, police were still investigating the scene and closed the area to the public.

“We ask that you stay away from the area until the scene is released by our investigators,” police stated in a release.

Additional details will be provided in an updated release on Thursday, police said.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Police urge any witnesses or citizens with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

