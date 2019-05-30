{{featured_button_text}}
North Bay Drive death investigation

A duplex is roped off with crime scene tape in the 3800 block of North Bay Drive in Racine on Thursday, as Racine Police investigate a death at the location. 

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE —  The Racine Police Department is currently investigating a death that occurred at 12:49 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Bay Drive, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara confirmed Thursday.

As of 9:30 a.m., police said the scene was still active and asked that the public avoid the area. Updates are expected throughout the day, Malacara said. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

The Journal Times will update the story as more information becomes available. 

