RACINE — The Racine Police Department is currently investigating a death that occurred at 12:49 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Bay Drive, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara confirmed Thursday.
As of 9:30 a.m., police said the scene was still active and asked that the public avoid the area. Updates are expected throughout the day, Malacara said.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
The Journal Times will update the story as more information becomes available.
Today's mugshots: May 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ricardo Barajas-Salas
Ricardo Barajas-Salas, 500 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Priscilla J. Barrios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Priscilla J. Barrios, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, burglary.
Joel Deleon Nieves
Joel Deleon Nieves, Milwaukee, battery to an emergency rescue worker, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deshawn D. Ellison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deshawn D. Ellison, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
Debrionne S.D. McClinton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Debrionne S.D. McClinton, 1300 block of Howe Street, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Vanessa Latrice Anderson
Vanessa Latrice Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nikendra L. Brown
Nikendra L. Brown, 2400 block of 19th Street, criminal damage to property.
Larry Eugene Gillespie
Larry Eugene Gillespie, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, fourth-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Javon Deonte Jones
Javon Deonte Jones, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood with a minor child in the vehicle.
Sarah Rachelle Margraf
Sarah Rachelle Margraf, 1100 block of Dodge Street, Lake Geneva, lewd and lascivious behavior, fornication, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald A. Picard
Donald A. Picard, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, fornication, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaerrion R. Little
Aaerrion R. Little, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
