Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

RACINE — A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene "J.R." T. Henderson Jr. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Henderson died after being shot in the head while in a car. Two Racine teenagers, 16-year-old Emonjae James Kinney and 15-year-old Micah T. Lmniggio, faces homicide charges related to Henderson's death. Both Kinney and Lmniggio are associated with the Dirty P gang, intracity rivals of NFL.

On Thursday, two felony charges — attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both with as a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon modifiers — were filed against Jamauel A. Ford, 23, of Racine.

Xavier D. Jackson, 18, also of Racine, was charged with the same crimes in addition to possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the same shooting on April 4.

Police may still be looking for a possible third suspect.

Teenager Family members in media reports have identified the victim of the shooting as Tamarion Moss, a 16-year-old who attends Horlick High School. A GoFundMe online fundraiser to support his family has been set up. Go to gofund.me/136058c0 to donate. As of Thursday, more than $8,600 has been raised. According to the GoFundMe, Moss "is not a troubled kid. Tamarion is a member of All Nations Church and he is a very respectful young man … Tamarion is a miracle. We are asking for help, love and prayers to help Tamarion’s family prepare for whatever God’s will may be. Tamarion’s road to recovery will be a long journey. "

Sidewalk shooting

The 16-year-old was shot at least seven times, authorities reported, and was walking alongside a 6-year-old when the shooting began March 20. The 16-year-old's family said he was shot 10 times.

Video recorded on a home's surveillance camera shows an SUV drive slightly past the 6-year-old and 16-year-old on the 1100 block of Albert Street, stop in the middle of the residential street, and then two people get out of the car. Within moments, they open fire on the 16-year-old. One of the shooters fires several shots at point blank range once the teenager had already fallen to the sidewalk and the 6-year-old had run away on foot.

"The incident can only be described as an attempted execution," a criminal complaint filed Thursday stated.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine Police Department reported seeing "at least two separate impacts which appear to strike the pavement" in the video. "It suggests there was a third shooter from within the SUV, but they cannot be seen on video because there is a support post directly in the way of the video view."

After being arrested, Ford reportedly told police that he walks "with a limp due to an old football injury." So, since neither of the shooters in the video have a limp, police have asserted Ford fired from inside the car.

Police believe Jackson was driving the vehicle and was not the shooter who walked up to the 16-year-old and fired from point blank range but rather that Jackson fired his gun from the street. Thus, one of the two shooters seen in the video apparently remains at large.

Arrest

Following the shooting, after investigators identified the SUV as a 2018 Jeep Compass with an Illinois license plate that had been reported stolen on March 17 out of Lake County, Illinois, an alert was sent to area police jurisdictions.

According to the complaint:

The Kenosha Police Department found the vehicle in the early morning of March 26, but the vehicle fled northward.

On the evening of March 26, two investigators found the vehicle on the 1300 block of Maple Street, where Jackson resides; Henderson's brother also lives on the block. Investigators attempted to stop the vehicle, but it escaped after fleeing south.

Later March 26, the Zion Police Department in Illinois initiated a pursuit against the vehicle which ended in a crash.

Three of the four occupants of the vehicle, including Jackson who had been driving, fled on foot. Jackson was arrested; he allegedly also dropped a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun prior to being caught. Ford, who had been a passenger, was also arrested. A second gun, a 9mm semiautomatic Ruger, was found in the car.

Upon arrest, Jackson allegedly "had on clothing that closely matched that which was worn by the driver of" the Jeep Compass the night of the March 20 shooting. Police said that the gun Jackson dropped while fleeing "is likely" the same gun that "was used at four different incidents for which law enforcement has compared casings. Most importantly, it is likely that this firearm is the same .40 caliber firearm used in the attempted homicide of (the teenager)."

Police said that after performing a cartridge casing comparison on the Ruger, "it is likely this was the same 9mm firearm used" in the March 20 shooting.

Both the Ruger and the Smith & Wesson are reported to be stolen firearms.

The Racine Police Department reported that Ford was released from Lake County's custody "much sooner than anticipated" and was not immediately transported to Wisconsin. After that, the criminal complaint stated that the RPD "believes that Ford has absconded because he was involved in the (March 20) shooting … and he is attempting to evade law enforcement and being arrested."

On Sunday, July 10, Ford was reported to have been arrested in Racine County. The details of that arrest were not stated in the criminal complaint.