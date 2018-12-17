RACINE — Racine police reported responding to a home invasion and vehicle crash in a 3-hour span late Sunday into early Monday morning.
At 11:11 p.m. Sunday, Racine police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 4500 block of 16th Street, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Two armed suspects reportedly entered an occupied home and took a cellphone from one of the residents.
Police say no one was injured and no one is in custody, but the incident is still being investigated.
Pursuit ends in crash
At 2:11 a.m. Monday, Racine police were made aware that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit near Lathrop and Washington avenues.
Although Racine police were not involved in the pursuit, they were later notified that the suspect struck a tree and a house in the 3700 block of Kinzie Avenue. Witnesses said two individuals fled from the vehicle.
One individual suspected of being involved in the pursuit is in custody, Malacara said. There were no reported injuries in the crash.
