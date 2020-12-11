Racine Police have 5 tips for property exchanges set up via Facebook Marketplace after reports of robberies

Following the Oct. 17 killing of Marcus Caldwell, in which the firearm was allegedly acquired via straw purchase, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said her office plans to become more strict when it comes to those who provide weapons to felons. “Let it be known that my office recommends prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally," Hanson stated. "From this point forward, my office will also include prison recommendations for those who illegally provide firearms to known felons, regardless of their lack of criminal history.”