 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Police have 5 tips for property exchanges set up via Facebook Marketplace after reports of robberies
2 comments
alert top story
HOLIDAY SCAMS

Racine Police have 5 tips for property exchanges set up via Facebook Marketplace after reports of robberies

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Police are warning of a recent increase in robberies during property exchanges that were set up through websites, such as Facebook Marketplace.

In a press release, RPD advised caution this holiday season when it comes to these types of exchanges.

Recent robberies occurred when the victim agreed to meet in a park or at a private residence to exchange money.

RPD provides the following tips to those planning to meet up with a buyer or seller they met online:

  • Meet in a heavily populated area
  • Places such as in front of the Racine Police Department, COP houses, or a populated place of business are ideal
  • Conducting meetings during daylight hours
  • Always bring a cellphone with you
  • Try to not come alone if possible

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}



‘Water Department’ scam

Police are also warning citizens about a scam involving suspects who claim to be from the water department. The suspects say they need access to a resident’s house to read a meter, but once inside they distract the homeowner while another suspect looks for valuables. Frequently suspects may be wearing a vague ID badge and a vest.

If the Racine Water Department needed to check a meter it will be during normal business hours during the week. Water Department employees drive a blue truck with water department markings. Citizens who find themselves in this situation are encouraged to call Meter Supervisor Mike Wurster at 262-636-9186 or the general number at 262-636-9181 for employee verification.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Missouri woman arrested for allegedly providing gun that was used to kill Marcus Caldwell
Crime and Courts

Missouri woman arrested for allegedly providing gun that was used to kill Marcus Caldwell

Following the Oct. 17 killing of Marcus Caldwell, in which the firearm was allegedly acquired via straw purchase, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said her office plans to become more strict when it comes to those who provide weapons to felons. “Let it be known that my office recommends prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally," Hanson stated. "From this point forward, my office will also include prison recommendations for those who illegally provide firearms to known felons, regardless of their lack of criminal history.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News