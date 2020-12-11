Racine Police have 5 tips for property exchanges set up via Facebook Marketplace after reports of robberies

RACINE — Racine Police are warning of a recent increase in robberies during property exchanges that were set up through websites, such as Facebook Marketplace.
In a press release, RPD advised caution this holiday season when it comes to these types of exchanges.
Recent robberies occurred when the victim agreed to meet in a park or at a private residence to exchange money.
RPD provides the following tips to those planning to meet up with a buyer or seller they met online:
- Meet in a heavily populated area
- Places such as in front of the Racine Police Department, COP houses, or a populated place of business are ideal
- Conducting meetings during daylight hours
- Always bring a cellphone with you
- Try to not come alone if possible
Support Local Journalism
‘Water Department’ scam
Police are also warning citizens about a scam involving suspects who claim to be from the water department. The suspects say they need access to a resident’s house to read a meter, but once inside they distract the homeowner while another suspect looks for valuables. Frequently suspects may be wearing a vague ID badge and a vest.
If the Racine Water Department needed to check a meter it will be during normal business hours during the week. Water Department employees drive a blue truck with water department markings. Citizens who find themselves in this situation are encouraged to call Meter Supervisor Mike Wurster at 262-636-9186 or the general number at 262-636-9181 for employee verification.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert Jameel Chambliss
Robert Jameel Chambliss, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property.
Keith E Lee
Keith E Lee, 33300 block of Fairview Court, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.