breaking top story
Fire update

Racine Police: Fatal fire's origin likely not suspicious

  • 1 min to read
Fatal Coolidge Avenue

A Racine fire investigator looks into the remains of the home at 2527 Coolidge Ave. from an aerial ladder while other investigators confer at ground level. The home was the site of a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning and left a man and a dog dead.

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The fatal Tuesday fire on Racine's south side that killed a man and dog does not appear to be suspicious, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said Wednesday. 

"At this point in the fatal fire investigation, there is nothing to indicate that it is suspicious," Malacara said.

At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Police and Fire Departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a report of a structure fire with flames reaching outside of windows on three sides of the home, according to Police and Fire Department news releases.

With video from scene: Man, dog found dead in Tuesday Racine fire

Once firefighters got the blaze under control, they entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and a dog. As of Wednesday afternoon, officials had not released the name of the man found dead. 

No other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss, with an estimated value of $130,750. The Racine Fire Department said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Breaking News