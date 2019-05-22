Racine Police: Fatal fire's origin likely not suspicious

RACINE — The fatal Tuesday fire on Racine's south side that killed a man and dog does not appear to be suspicious, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said Wednesday.
"At this point in the fatal fire investigation, there is nothing to indicate that it is suspicious," Malacara said.
At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Police and Fire Departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a report of a structure fire with flames reaching outside of windows on three sides of the home, according to Police and Fire Department news releases.
Once firefighters got the blaze under control, they entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and a dog. As of Wednesday afternoon, officials had not released the name of the man found dead.
No other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss, with an estimated value of $130,750. The Racine Fire Department said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Today's mugshots: May 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Brooke M. Dyess
Brooke M. Dyess, 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, theft (written lease between $10,000 and $100,000).
John H. Fell
John H. Fell, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Goran Ivic
Goran Ivic, 4700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denise L. Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Denise L. Nelson, 3300 block of Oakwood Drive, Racine, distribution of Schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., 6300 block of 25th Avenue, Kenosha, conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge firearm from vehicle, disorderly conduct.
Alexis Lavelle Perry
Alexis Lavelle Perry, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Raymond K. Prideaux
Raymond K. Prideaux, 2300 block of Harriet Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Janessa Ann Ramos
Janessa Ann Ramos, 4200 block of Manhattan Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Ronald A. Walker
Ronald A. Walker, 1100 block of S. Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, assault by prisoners, criminal damage to property.
Cory Marie Alvarez
Cory Marie Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angela R. King
Angela R. King, 4400 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Melissa A. Mason
Melissa A. Mason, Kansasville, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian K. Robinson
Brian K. Robinson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Nucquan L. Thomas
Nucquan L. Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.