Racine Police: Drug dealer found with over 20 grams of crack; gun stolen from Texas also found

RACINE — A man accused of dealing drugs was allegedly found with over 20 grams of crack; during the investigation a gun reported stolen out of Arlington, Texas, was also found.

Donte T. Jackson, 32, from Fresno, California, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:21 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Violent Crime Task Force along with Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jackson. He had been under investigation for the sale of narcotics.

Inside the the car was a large amount of cash and crack cocaine. There was $2,601 on Jackson and 20.8 grams of the crack cocaine.

They also found a digital scale and two cell phones in the car. When told about a search warrant being executed at his residence, Jackson told officers that he did have a pistol in his kitchen cabinet.

At 3 p.m., agents located a pistol in the kitchen along with ammunition and 4.8 grams of marijuana. Jackson’s passenger during the arrest also consented to a search of her residence and agents found a firearm reported stolen from Arlington, Texas, in addition to 5.9 grams of marijuana.

Jackson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.