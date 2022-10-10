 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Racine Police: Drug dealer found with over 20 grams of crack; gun stolen from Texas also found

  • 0

RACINE — A man accused of dealing drugs was allegedly found with over 20 grams of crack; during the investigation a gun reported stolen out of Arlington, Texas, was also found.

The U.S. top military spokesman on Sunday sought to cool off heated debate over the presidents warning of a potential nuclear "Armageddon" with Russia.  President Joe Biden spoke at a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday and warned of the possibility of a nuclear attack by Russia, saying, "we have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis. I don't think there is any such thing to use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon." John Kirby, who also serves as White House national security spokesman said Sunday the presidents comments were an accurate reflection of the high stakes, but not based on any specific new intelligence.  "His comments were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons and, quite frankly, we don't have any indication that he has made that kind of decision," said Kirby. The presidents remarks have sparked a firestorm of criticism from former top U.S. officials, including from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said Sunday President Joe Bidens comments were "reckless." "First of all, those comments were reckless. I think that even more importantly, they demonstrate maybe one of the greatest foreign policy failures of the last decades, which was the failure to deter Vladimir Putin in the same way that the Trump administration did for four years," said Pompeo. And former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen said the president needed to "back off" the nuclear rhetoric in order to get President Putin to the negotiating table with Ukraine.  SEE MORE: Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' Risk Highest Since 1962 Cuban Crisis"President Joe Biden's language, we're about at the top of the language scale, if you will. And I think we need to back off that a little bit and do everything we possibly can to try to get to the table to resolve this thing," said Mullen. But Sen. Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, defended the president on Sunday, saying he was right to raise the risk of nuclear conflict. "I think Joe Biden is right to just get this country ready. For the fact that you were dealing with an incredibly dangerous human being in Russia, the war is going badly, and you just can't predict what he's going to do next," said Murphy. The presidents nuclear warning comes as tensions are heating up between Russia and Ukraine. A new round of Russian missile strikes hitting civilian areas overnight in Ukraine, just hours after a massive explosion on a key bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland.  Ukrainian troops have made gains in recent weeks, increasing fears that a cornered President Putin may lash out possibly using a tactical nuclear weapon.  Asked if there is a possible end to the war in sight, Kirby said Sunday it would require President Putin to come back to the negotiating table something he does not seem willing to do.  "We all want to see this war end. Its gone on way too long. And what needs to happen is for the two sides to be able to sit down and negotiate and find a way out of this peacefully and diplomatically. Mr. Putin has shown no indications zero, none, that he's willing to do that," said Kirby. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will not negotiate with President Putin, but he has not ruled out negotiating with other Russian government officials.  
Donte Jackson

Jackson

Donte T. Jackson, 32, from Fresno, California, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:21 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Violent Crime Task Force along with Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jackson. He had been under investigation for the sale of narcotics.

Inside the the car was a large amount of cash and crack cocaine. There was $2,601 on Jackson and 20.8 grams of the crack cocaine.

People are also reading…

They also found a digital scale and two cell phones in the car. When told about a search warrant being executed at his residence, Jackson told officers that he did have a pistol in his kitchen cabinet.

At 3 p.m., agents located a pistol in the kitchen along with ammunition and 4.8 grams of marijuana. Jackson’s passenger during the arrest also consented to a search of her residence and agents found a firearm reported stolen from Arlington, Texas, in addition to 5.9 grams of marijuana.

Jackson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian villagers on the frontline refuse to leave their homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News