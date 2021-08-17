Racine Police Department warns of increase in garage burglaries on south side

The Racine Police Department issued a warning to the public Tuesday afternoon regarding "a large increase in garage burglaries during the overnight hours."
According to the notice: "The majority of these crimes have occurred on Racine's south side to garages left open or unlocked. The suspect or suspects appear to target anything of value, especially power tools. Please remember to close and lock your garages and service doors. Also, floodlights and security cameras are excellent tools against these types of crimes."