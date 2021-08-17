 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Police Department warns of increase in garage burglaries on south side
0 Comments

Racine Police Department warns of increase in garage burglaries on south side

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Police Department issued a warning to the public Tuesday afternoon regarding "a large increase in garage burglaries during the overnight hours."

According to the notice: "The majority of these crimes have occurred on Racine's south side to garages left open or unlocked. The suspect or suspects appear to target anything of value, especially power tools. Please remember to close and lock your garages and service doors. Also, floodlights and security cameras are excellent tools against these types of crimes."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News