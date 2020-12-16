Racine Police Department plans to explicitly ban chokeholds

RACINE — The Racine Police Department does not train its officers to use the controversial chokehold technique.

While such techniques are not taught and are functionally prohibited within the police department, the prohibition is not explicitly included in the police department’s policy manuals.

Chokeholds will soon be banned, however, following the publishing of the City of Racine Police Reform Report on Tuesday, which was the result of the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reform that was formed in June.