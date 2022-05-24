Racine Police Department identifies officer involved in Friday's fatal shooting

RACINE — The investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect who was reported as fleeing from police in Racine Friday is continuing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation taking lead in the investigation.

In its first public statement since the day of the shooting, the Racine Police Department Tuesday afternoon confirmed both the name of the officer and the deceased.

The deceased, as already named by family and loved ones, was Da'Shontay "Day Day" King, a 37-year-old father of four who was wanted on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The officer involved was Zachary B. Brenner, who joined the RPD in January 2018.

According to official reports, Brenner attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by King near the intersection of 12th Street and Schiller Street at 1:01 p.m. Friday, May 20. A “brief” vehicular pursuit ensued, according to the DCI. Then, King fled on foot, ignoring Brenner's “commands to stop and drop to the ground,” Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Friday.

An initial report from DCI stated: “Following a foot chase, the subject was seen with a handgun.”

No details about how the handgun was seen have been released, including if it was being held in the subject’s hands or carried in some other fashion. Without giving specifics, Robinson said Friday that King “took an action” that led to the officer firing his gun.

King was pronounced dead at Ascension All Saints Hospital soon after.

There is body camera footage of the shooting, according to DCI and the RPD.

According to Tuesday's release: "DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."

Brenner remains on administrative leave, police said.

According to the release, working with DCI in the investigation are the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Racine County Medical Examiner and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.