Racine Police Department building closed to the public, citing COVID-19 concerns

RACINE — The City of Racine Police Department, 730 Center St., will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, effective immediately.
According to an announcement from the department at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the interior front counter of the police department will be closed. All businesses will be handled at the drive-thru.
"We anticipate this closure to last 14 days. We will update when the police department opens back up to the public," the announcement stated, marking what is at least the second time the police station would be closed for an extended period of time since March 2020.
"This is a preventative measure to limit unnecessary contact due to the surge in new cases. This is not affecting the operations of the police department," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox in an email to a reporter shortly after the initial announcement.
Monday saw the highest single-day total of new cases confirmed in the State of Wisconsin with 8,058 as hospitals struggle to treat all patients, hospitalized with COVID-19 or otherwise, the Department of Health Services reported.
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Getting vaccinated at Festival Hall
Free parking near Festival Hall for those getting vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Temperature check
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Cleaning before the needle
Watch now: Cindy Evans says “I want life to be back to whatever normal will be"
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Watch now: "I’m really, really relieved," says Roxanne Shuebel of Racine after getting her second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Trapp Goldbourne after getting his first dose
Candies and stickers for the vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Larry Bannister
Watch now: Larry Bannister, who survived polio as a youngster, tells young people "Don't be stupid" and to get vaccinated against COVD-19