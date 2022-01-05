 Skip to main content
Racine Police Department building closed to the public, citing COVID-19 concerns

RACINE — The City of Racine Police Department, 730 Center St., will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, effective immediately.

According to an announcement from the department at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the interior front counter of the police department will be closed. All businesses will be handled at the drive-thru.

"We anticipate this closure to last 14 days. We will update when the police department opens back up to the public," the announcement stated, marking what is at least the second time the police station would be closed for an extended period of time since March 2020.

"This is a preventative measure to limit unnecessary contact due to the surge in new cases. This is not affecting the operations of the police department," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox in an email to a reporter shortly after the initial announcement.

The police department's closure is coming on the tail end of the Racine Unified School District's decision to extend winter break by a couple of days to "be responsive to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a notice given to parents. 

Local data from racinecoronavirus.org — the City of Racine's website for COVID-19 resources — cites that the community is in the "high" category of transmission of COVID-19. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data tracker, as of Sunday, 96% of the country is under the high category of transmission. In Wisconsin, the 7-day positivity rate is between 20% to 24.9%. 

Monday saw the highest single-day total of new cases confirmed in the State of Wisconsin with 8,058 as hospitals struggle to treat all patients, hospitalized with COVID-19 or otherwise, the Department of Health Services reported.

