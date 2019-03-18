RACINE — After 10½ months, Mayor Cory Mason has released the results of a study looking at the cultural climate of the Racine Police Department, following racist and sexist remarks made in a 2018 police union survey.
The 24-page assessment — which Mason said he estimates will cost approximately $150,000 in total — was conducted by Milwaukee-based MWH Law Group.
"Yes, it's a substantial amount of money, but it's also an indication of how seriously we took the concerns that were raised and wanted to give an independent entity the authority and ability to do a real review of the department and its practices," Mason said Monday.
As part of the study, 57 members of the Racine Police Department were interviewed, including Chief Art Howell, deputy chiefs, lieutenants, sergeants, investigations, traffic investigators and patrol officers.
MWH reports that while it didn't "find evidence of systemic/institutional race or gender bias, we did find implicit bias issues and that comments in the survey suggest that some officers harbor racially hostile and/or gender biased views." MWH defines implicit bias as "unconscious and relatively automatic features of prejudiced judgement and social behavior."
The study also found that "some minority and/or female officers did report that they feel as though they are held to a higher standard" and that "some white male officers expressed a general lack of knowledge or appreciation for some of the issues minority and female officers may face."
The final results of that study were released Monday and presented to the Racine Police and Fire Commission.
“The good news is: We found no institutional issues of race or gender discrimination,” said Warren E. Buliox of MWH Law Group. Buliox said there were no employment actions motivated by race and gender in the last two years during the Racine Police and Fire Commission on Monday.
Reasons for MWH assessment
The study was commissioned after the summary of a March 2018 survey of police officers showed that officers had reported inconsistent supervision and “absolutely horrible” morale. The original survey, conducted by Chicago’s Stanard & Associates, cost the police union around $6,000, according to a Wisconsin Professional Police Association spokesman.
The findings were made public in April 2018. Mason ordered a review of the department’s overall culture after racist and sexist remarks allegedly said by officers were revealed in the initial survey.
"To say the least, some of those comments were distressing and certainly rose to the concern that there was some sort of bias going on in the department," Mason said.
Part of the conflict within the department reportedly stems from the January 2018 shooting of Donte Shannon, in which the "Chief's outreach/connection with the community on this matter and reported lack of direct communication/outreach to officers regarding this incident has created some lingering tension and discontent within the rank and file," the MWH study states.
After initially tasking City Attorney Scott Letteney to investigate, Letteney suggested the use of an outside firm, Mason said. Mason said he met separately with the police union, police chief and a group of officers before commissioning the study.
Recommendations
MWH provided recommendations as a result of the study. The first item was to identify "those responsible for the more inflammatory comments contained in the Standard survey responses" and address any "racially charged or gender biased issues."
While preparing its report, MWH asked the Racine Police Association to provide them with the number of people who made the approximately 45 insensitive comments in the Stanard study.
Mason also asked for the information in a Feb. 22 email. "I need to understand the depth and breadth of the problem," Mason writes. "I also want to avoid painting the reputation of the entire department with too broad a brush if comments were made by a few misinformed members." To date, that information was not provided to either entity.
MWH also suggested cultural, work environment and human resource basic employment training for all employees on a regular basis and said that paid suspension guidelines should be put in place and include review by the City Attorney's office.
It was also recommended that the city consider "fully integrating its human resource function" with the Police Department. The integrated HR departments would then handle Police Department complaints and utilize the city's affirmative action plan.
Your average dullard could have written 24 pages on racial disparity in one evening using only a six pack of beer and Google as a resource. Waste of money, waste of more money to implement recommended changes.
10 1/2 months.......Just applying Racine (city) construction completion standards I guess.
$150,000 for that?! Good grief, it had better have more to it that is, as usual secret and sealed.
Go back up to Madison, NOPEE, wait on second thought hide in your under-assessed house on the lake and write a book about compromised morals.
Get out of town "fixer" Dopee (Letteney).
Write in Sandy Weidner for Mayor and perhaps Racine will have a chance to experience some HOT government (Honest, Open, Transparency) and pass it on to the RPD and outlying municipalities.
Almost a year has gone by. We will need another study.....this one outdated!!
Hoooo Hum!
