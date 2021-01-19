Racine Police: College Avenue shooting was an attempted murder-suicide

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has confirmed that a Friday morning shooting inside a multifamily home near Downtown Racine ended in the suicide of the shooter.

A woman was hospitalized after reportedly being shot in the chest. She remains hospitalized as of Tuesday, but is now in "stable condition," Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department said in an email.

The man accused of shooting her died after turning the gun on himself, according to Melby.

The man has been identified as Donta Cook, 49, of Racine. The Journal Times is not releasing the name of the woman who was shot.

The shooting occurred before 5:30 a.m. Friday in a six-unit building at the southwest corner of College Avenue and Eighth Street.

A man who said he lives in the upstairs unit next to where the shooting was reported told The Journal Times last week he was awoken by gunshots — at least one bullet went through his apartment wall — followed by a woman who began banging on his door while screaming: "Help! Help! I'm going to die!"

The woman was still conscious when paramedics took her away, the neighbor said. The man who was shot in the head did not appear to be alive when he was taken away, according to the neighbor.