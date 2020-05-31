Racine Police chief thanks peaceful protesters, says RPD is preparing for potential disorder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — In a statement issued after 10 p.m. Sunday night, Racine Police Chief Art Howell commended those who are protesting peacefully and said that the Racine Police Department is preparing for potential unrest.

A peaceful protest was held on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse Sunday, and another continued in the evening on Monument Square.

He added that the majority of the social media posts of planned riots in Racine ended up being false.

At the same time Howell issued his statement, some protesters in Kenosha were reportedly throwing rocks and bricks at law enforcement officers, and were able to damage several police vehicles, according to police scanner reports.

A peaceful protest had filled the afternoon in Kenosha. But by nightfall, after many of the daytime protesters had already left, more incidences of violence were reported.