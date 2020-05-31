Racine Police chief thanks peaceful protesters, says RPD is preparing for potential disorder

RACINE — In a statement issued after 10 p.m. Sunday night, Racine Police Chief Art Howell commended those who are protesting peacefully and said that the Racine Police Department is preparing for potential unrest.
A peaceful protest was held on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse Sunday, and another continued in the evening on Monument Square.
He added that the majority of the social media posts of planned riots in Racine ended up being false.
At the same time Howell issued his statement, some protesters in Kenosha were reportedly throwing rocks and bricks at law enforcement officers, and were able to damage several police vehicles, according to police scanner reports.
A peaceful protest had filled the afternoon in Kenosha. But by nightfall, after many of the daytime protesters had already left, more incidences of violence were reported.
While the sun was still up, peaceful protesters reported that someone had pointed a firearm at them at least three times. Each person who pointed the firearm was a white man, according to eyewitnesses.
Howell's full statement is as follows:
“During the course of the past 72 hours, our community has been inundated with rumors of riots and other forms of disorder. The majority of online content has been proven to be false; however, as has been the case in other communities, our department must prepare for the potential influence of outside actors.
"On Saturday afternoon, a peaceful assembly was held on the steps of the (Racine County) Courthouse. Similar peaceful events are being planned for the coming week. Those who are leading such efforts have been in regular contact and cooperative with law enforcement officials.
"I would like to take this opportunity to publicly commend those who peacefully assembled at the courthouse yesterday, and I would like to thank those who have reached out to the department to plan future peaceful events."
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.