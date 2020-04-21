Racine Police Chief says he will enforce 'Safer at Home' order

RACINE — Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced this week that he plans to enforce Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which has been extended through May 26.
In a statement of more than 1,000 words issued Monday, Howell said that city residents can "be assured that, where there exists any threat to public safety within the City of Racine, the response from the Racine Police Department will be data-driven, science and fact-based and non-partisan in nature, with the sole purpose of safeguarding life."
"... A balanced approach to the challenge of maintaining the need to earn a paycheck, keeping the broader economy moving, while observing the greater law enforcement role of safeguarding life itself.," Howell wrote in his statement. "Where this balance can be achieved, local businesses will continue to be granted the latitude to adapt, evolve and operate, providing this may be accomplished safely and in good faith. As breakthroughs in science are achieved and other interventions are identified, the transition to a new normal may be further advanced."
When asked directly on Tuesday if he plans to enforce the "Safer at Home" order, Howell replied: "Yes."
"We are responding to Safer at Home complaints regarding possible violations," Sgt. Chad Melby, the department's spokesman said Tuesday in an email. "These violations are being addressed on a case by case basis with the core approach and goal to work with the community to navigate through this unique and difficult time."
Howell's statement came on the heels of one issued last week by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who strongly disagreed with Evers' extension of the "Safer at Home" order and said his office would not enforce it.
"The overreaching measures taken by state government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families," Schmaling said. "I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I cannot in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our constitution."
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth announced on Monday that his office would enforce Evers' order.
Howell also addressed concerns that residents have voiced over the "Safer at Home" order:
"With specific regard to the enforcement of the recently extended Safer at Home Order issued by Gov. Evers, the Racine Police Department and law enforcement agencies throughout the state have fielded a number of inquiries regarding potential violations," Howell wrote. "In one case, a concerned citizen contacted me to express concern for the safety of his mother who works at a local manufacturer that has remained open under the Safer at Home Order. Through working with the assigned City of Racine Health Department sanitarian, it was determined that the business in question had taken mitigating steps to ensure the safety of all employees who elected to continue to report to work."
Call for unity
Howell continued his statement by calling for unity as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In uniting as a nation to confront the most challenging public health crisis of our time, we must also acknowledge and weigh the threat of economic recession (or worse, depression), which represents a competing threat to our national stability and vitality," Howell said. "Businesses large and small are experiencing a catastrophic loss of revenue due to the current crisis. In some cases, smaller businesses may be forced to close outright if relief does not soon arrive.
"As we develop strategies to respond to this crisis locally and beyond, the good news is the way forward does not require a binary choice of wealth over health, or party over principle," Howell said. "To emerge from this crisis whole and united, our national, state and local response must be strategic, measured and non-partisan, executed with surgical precision and unity of purpose."
