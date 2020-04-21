Racine Police Chief says he will enforce 'Safer at Home' order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced this week that he plans to enforce Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which has been extended through May 26.

In a statement of more than 1,000 words issued Monday, Howell said that city residents can "be assured that, where there exists any threat to public safety within the City of Racine, the response from the Racine Police Department will be data-driven, science and fact-based and non-partisan in nature, with the sole purpose of safeguarding life."

"... A balanced approach to the challenge of maintaining the need to earn a paycheck, keeping the broader economy moving, while observing the greater law enforcement role of safeguarding life itself.," Howell wrote in his statement. "Where this balance can be achieved, local businesses will continue to be granted the latitude to adapt, evolve and operate, providing this may be accomplished safely and in good faith. As breakthroughs in science are achieved and other interventions are identified, the transition to a new normal may be further advanced."

When asked directly on Tuesday if he plans to enforce the "Safer at Home" order, Howell replied: "Yes."