Racine Police Chief focuses on opioids, cocaine

RACINE — While violent crime has reduced significantly in Racine over the years, drugs remain a problem.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell said that his department’s main intention when it comes to drug enforcement is getting illegal opioids and cocaine-related substances off the streets.
“Heroin/opioid interdiction and human trafficking prevention remain among our top focus areas,” Howell said. “While there is more work to be done, the results to date in many areas are encouraging.”
The Racine Police Department made the identical number of drug-related arrests in 2018 as it did the year prior — 259 total arrests — according to data the RPD reported to the FBI and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Cumulative arrests for possession rose by 9.2%, from 152 to 166, while arrests for selling drugs dipped from 105 down to 88, a 16% decrease.
Opium/cocaine possession arrests rose from 33 to 39. Also, marijuana possession arrests, which remain the most common drug arrest in the city, rose from 102 in 2017 up to 117 last year.
After making 66 arrests for the sale of opium/cocaine in 2017, 50 arrests were made last year by the RPD. Thirty-six people were arrested for selling marijuana in Racine in 2017, and 33 were arrested for the same offense in 2018.
Those numbers for marijuana possession arrests could be affected this year, after the City Council set a directive ordering the police department to issue citations, rather than criminal charge recommendations, for all first possession offenses of 25 grams or less of marijuana.
RACINE — In 1991, Racine’s violent crime rate was among the highest in the state — even Milwaukee’s rate was lower, according to Wisconsin Dep…
Safety and legal pot
As debate swirls around the legalization of marijuana, Howell said that his focus (and the department’s focus) remains on public safety.
“Alcohol is legal, but you can’t go to work intoxicated,” Howell said. “Even if it (marijuana) becomes legalized, we’re still going to have trouble employing people … from a public safety standpoint, (marijuana) is just another substance that can impair safety.”
Just last week, 24-year-old Nicholas Sosa, of Racine, was charged with possession of THC and operating while intoxicated after he reportedly was seen driving erratically while appearing to be under the influence of marijuana on Wednesday. He reportedly admitted to an officer that he had smoked inside his car less than 30 minutes before starting to drive.
Finding without looking
When a suspected dealer’s home or vehicle is searched, oftentimes marijuana will be found in addition to the other illegal substances that officers were primarily searching for, according to Howell.
“When we do search warrants, we never know what we’re going to come up with,” he said. “We know if someone is dealing one drug, they might have another.”
The chief said that one of the detectives on the Racine Police Department payroll is assigned to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Task Force, allowing that detective to work beyond the confines of Racine.
“In 2016, we had to decide if we wanted to continue to assign one of our detectives to the DEA Drug Task Force. When we do that, we lose local control over that person’s workload, but we gain federal partners in opioid crisis,” Howell said. “Doing that illustrates our commitment to … fighting the opioid crisis.”
