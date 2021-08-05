 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine police came across vehicle with bullet holes; Investigation stalls when owner doesn't cooperate
0 Comments

Racine police came across vehicle with bullet holes; Investigation stalls when owner doesn't cooperate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Police came across a Ford sedan, that appeared to have been previously shot several times, parked on the 1000 block of Goold Street, about a block east of Trinity Lutheran Church and School on Tuesday.

However, the investigation was not able to progress due to the owner of the vehicle not cooperating with police, Racine Police Department Lt. Adam Malacara said.

Officers were seen photographing the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

"That vehicle was noticed by one of our officers as having damage consistent with gunfire damage," Malacara said in an email. "The damage is from a previous incident but can’t be confirmed which incident at this time. The owners are not cooperative."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News