Racine police came across vehicle with bullet holes; Investigation stalls when owner doesn't cooperate

RACINE — Police came across a Ford sedan, that appeared to have been previously shot several times, parked on the 1000 block of Goold Street, about a block east of Trinity Lutheran Church and School on Tuesday.

However, the investigation was not able to progress due to the owner of the vehicle not cooperating with police, Racine Police Department Lt. Adam Malacara said.

Officers were seen photographing the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

"That vehicle was noticed by one of our officers as having damage consistent with gunfire damage," Malacara said in an email. "The damage is from a previous incident but can’t be confirmed which incident at this time. The owners are not cooperative."

