Racine Police being proactive on domestic violence; no reported increase under "Safer at Home"

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has not seen a sizable uptick in domestic violence reports since Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order was implemented in March, but the department is taking proactive measures to identify and protect victims.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported increases in domestic violence during sheltering in place initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Racine Police Department’s data does not indicate it has seen a similar spike since Safer at Home order was initiated. Comparing domestic violence rates in the month of April over the past six years, April 2020, which had 36 reported incidents as of Tuesday, is equivalent to the six-year average.

In a Wednesday news release, the department stated that through its Community Oriented Policing initiative it was partnering with Racine area nonprofits, such as Racine Community Foundation, United Way, Bethany Apartments and the Women’s Resource Center to provide resources to victims.

Some of the steps to mitigate a potential increase in domestic violence cases include using grant funds secured through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund for hotel vouchers to provide safe shelter for victims and the creation of business cards with promotional materials for residents needing help during the crisis.