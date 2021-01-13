Racine Police ask for public's help in identifying robbery suspects, including teen accused of shooting woman

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects, from two different cases, who have remained at large since fall of last year.
The RPD released surveillance photos in both cases.
Shooting, robbery suspect
In the first case, a suspect in a red coat is wanted on allegations of robbery and attempted homicide.
According to Sgt. Chad Melby, of the RPD, a woman interrupted a residential burglary and was shot by the suspect.
The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Lewis Street on Nov. 21, 2020 at approximately 5:54 p.m.
The suspect is described as 15-18 years old with a skinny build.
Robbery, assault suspect
The second case involves a robbery that occurred at the Stop and Save on Villa Street on Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:23 p.m.
The suspect is wanted on allegations of robbery and for assaulting the clerk during the incident.
To report
The RPD is encouraging those who recognize either of the suspects to call Investigator Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 262-636-9330.
Today's mugshots: Jan.12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre J Noy
Deandre J Noy, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Frederick M Stepp
Frederick M Stepp, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, attempt first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, child enticement, exposing genitals.
Juleius D Taylor
Juleius D Taylor, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Charles D Thom
Charles D Thom, Waukesha, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Adrianna S Albarran
Adrianna S Albarran, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph Q Batton
Joseph Q Batton, 400 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael C Eisenmenger
Michael C Eisenmenger, 7100 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexander R Larrabee
Alexander R Larrabee, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, attempt criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Reneal Antonio Neither Jr.
Reneal Antonio Neither Jr., 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jon Stanley Stempe
Jon Stanley Stempe, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Kavon A Bailey
Kavon A Bailey, 1100 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
John P Ballard
John P Ballard, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.
Rodolfo R Barrera
Rodolfo R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
David Cruz-Cruz
David Cruz-Cruz, 3200 block of Barbara Drive, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Ricky S Farris
Ricky S Farris, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Keri L Monheim
Keri L Monheim, 100 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin A Nieves
Kevin A Nieves, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).