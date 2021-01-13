Racine Police ask for public's help in identifying robbery suspects, including teen accused of shooting woman

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects, from two different cases, who have remained at large since fall of last year.

The RPD released surveillance photos in both cases.

Shooting, robbery suspect

In the first case, a suspect in a red coat is wanted on allegations of robbery and attempted homicide.

According to Sgt. Chad Melby, of the RPD, a woman interrupted a residential burglary and was shot by the suspect.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Lewis Street on Nov. 21, 2020 at approximately 5:54 p.m.

The suspect is described as 15-18 years old with a skinny build.

Robbery, assault suspect

The second case involves a robbery that occurred at the Stop and Save on Villa Street on Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:23 p.m.

The suspect is wanted on allegations of robbery and for assaulting the clerk during the incident.

To report

The RPD is encouraging those who recognize either of the suspects to call Investigator Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.