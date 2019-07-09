RACINE — A 60-year-old Racine man allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.37, more than 4½ times the legal limit, last month when he was involved in a crash.
Maurice McCurty of the 500 block of 11th Street has been charged with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which is a felony, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked, a misdemeanor.
According to a criminal complaint:
The Racine Police Department reported responding to a crash near the intersection of 16th Street and Junction Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. on June 14.
Upon arriving at the scene, an officer reported that McCurty was lying in front of his Chevy Impala, which had a bungee cord holding the front bumper above the ground.
The officer said that McCurty told him that he had swerved to miss a vehicle and hit something. During this conversation, the officer reportedly observed that McCurty’s speech was mumbled and slurred.
When McCurty tried to stand up, he reportedly fell backwards. He allegedly told the officer he had drank three beers that day. Two empty bottles of brandy were reportedly found inside the vehicle.
After being taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, a blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.37.
McCurty’s three previous OWI convictions were in 1994, 1998 and 2001, all of which occurred in Racine County, according to police.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Tuesday night at the County Jail.
