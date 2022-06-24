Racine plans to place surveillance cameras in high-crime areas. Where those cameras are will be secret

RACINE — Earlier this month, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced he was spending more than $600,000 in state dollars on public safety in Racine.

At least $250,000 of that money is to be spent on surveillance cameras to be placed in “high-crime areas” in the city, as well as license-plate readers and summer overtime costs for law enforcement officers.

The city is not going to say where the surveillance cameras will be placed or how many of them will be active in the city.

When The Journal Times asked the Racine Police Department where the cameras would be and how many there would be, RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox replied in a pair of emails: “The Police Department will not be informing the public as to where the cameras will be placed,” and “Chief (Maurice) Robinson will not be releasing any information having to do with tactics and strategies that the police department utilizes.”

Racine Police officers have been wearing body cameras since 2019.

