RACINE — Two armed robberies were reported over the weekend on Racine's north side.
The first robbery occurred at 9:06 p.m. Friday at High Street Food Mart, 704 High St. The second incident occurred at 9:44 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut, 2401 Douglas Ave.
No one was in custody for either incident as of Monday, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara reported.
Wow and you just got around to printing those facts...armed robbery!! What is important any more ...Oh That's right the decay of this city is so bad that now the paper won't even print the news!!
