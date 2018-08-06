Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Police Department
RACINE — Two armed robberies were reported over the weekend on Racine's north side.

The first robbery occurred at 9:06 p.m. Friday at High Street Food Mart, 704 High St. The second incident occurred at 9:44 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut, 2401 Douglas Ave. 

No one was in custody for either incident as of Monday, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara reported. 

