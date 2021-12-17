Racine PD: Two juveniles apprehended in school safety 'threats' that were not credible

Two Racine-area juveniles have been apprehended by police in regard to "threats" directed at three Racine area schools that were found "not to be credible," the Racine Police Department announced in a news release Friday morning.

There have been a rash of non-specific violence threats made on social media (primarily through the app TikTok) at schools across the nation this week, affecting several Racine County schools, although no county schools were closed Friday due to the threats.

Badger High School in Lake Geneva released all of its students at 10 a.m. Friday in an early dismissal. "Action is being taken, even though we feel the threat is not credible," the school's principal said in a Facebook post.

However, multiple law enforcement agencies in Racine County and throughout the U.S. have said they have stepped up their presences at schools as a precautionary measure.

The nature of the Racine-area threats was not detailed Friday, nor were the identities of the juveniles revealed. The schools involved were not named.

The RPD's Friday news release reads, in full: "On December 16th, 2021, the Racine Police Department responded regarding threats of violence at three Racine area schools. Racine Police working in conjunction with Racine Unified officials found the threats not to be credible. Two juveniles were apprehended in reference to the threats.

"The Racine Police Department is aware of the threats being circulated nationwide today on social media and are working with the Racine Unified School District to continue to provide a safe learning environment for the students."

Later Friday morning, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement on Twitter: "With the recent events around the country impacting school safety, I am reminding Wisconsin families about the importance of letting school officials and law enforcement know about any threats to school safety.

"The DOJ Office of School Safety’s threat reporting system, Speak Up, Speak Out, is available for students, parents, school officials, and anyone else who has a tip regarding potential danger to school safety. Anyone with information is encouraged to report to http://speakup.widoj.gov or by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1."

This comes just one week after a 13-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 10 for possession of an unloaded firearm while inside of Mitchell School. An investigation of that incident revealed there was “no plan or intention of targeting students or staff,” according to the Racine Police Department.

