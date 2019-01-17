RACINE — There's a new K-9 officer in town and this week the Racine Police Department took to Facebook to introduce its newest furry crime fighter.
K-9 Maxx — a 1½-year-old German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking and article searches — was announced Wednesday as the newest K-9 on the force. Maxx's handler will be Officer Angelo Sackman.
Maxx will join fellow K-9 officers Titan, Hax, Odin and Dixie on the force.
"Please welcome our newest team," the Facebook post stated. "Good luck on a long and safe career, Maxx and Officer Sackman."
According to the post, the two recently completed their training and certification through Patriot K9 LLC and will be working what the Police Department calls the "power shift" from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Maxx will take over for the recently retired K-9 officer Dozer. Dozer's final shift was celebrated by the Police Department on Dec. 31. Dozer was on the force since 2012.
He was trained at American K9 Interdiction in Carrsville, Va, and was handled by Sgt. Chad Melby.
"Dozer has taken numerous dangerous individuals off the streets of Racine, and he is responsible for locating illegal narcotics," a Racine Police Department Facebook post said. "Dozer will be missed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.