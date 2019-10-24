{{featured_button_text}}
Stulo sentencing

Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo sits in court on June 7 as he is sentenced in Branch 8 court at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Racine Police Chief Art Howell stated that Stulo will return to the force though he will be subject to a demotion and a 45-day suspension.

 ALYSSA MAUK, alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The Racine Police sergeant involved in a drunken driving crash last December will be permitted to rejoin the police force, but will be demoted and must serve a 45-day unpaid suspension, according to the police chief.

The case stems from a Dec. 17 crash in the 1900 block of State Street in which Samuel Stulo, 43, struck an occupied vehicle during a drunken-driving crash, injuring a woman in the process, and then reportedly tried to flee the scene.

Stulo was placed on paid administrative leave while the case made its way through court.

On June 7, Stulo pleaded guilty to first-offense misdemeanor count of causing injury while operating under the influence.

A felony count of hit-and-run involving injury and a misdemeanor count of causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and traffic citations were dismissed.

Stulo was sentenced to 30 days in Kenosha County Jail.

After Stulo’s sentencing, Racine Police Chief Art Howell said Stulo would remain on paid administrative leave while the Police Department completed its internal investigation in his case.

Howell initially said a decision was expected by the end of June. But the decision did not come until this month. On Wednesday evening, Howell informed The Journal Times via email that he had received completed investigation packet from the Department’s Internal Affairs Division and the investigation had been formally closed.

Howell stated Stulo will return to work at the RPD effective immediately. Howell said Stulo has been demoted from sergeant to a traffic investigator and, according to his disciplinary agreement, faces a 45-day unpaid suspension, which will “be served over a specific period of time as influenced by staffing considerations.”

Internal investigation

Stulo was represented by the Staff Officers Association and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, Howell said in an email.

“Having accepted responsibility for his actions in this matter, Stulo accepted the discipline imposed, without requesting an appeal hearing before the police and fire commission,” Howell explained.

“Had Sgt. Stulo opted to contest the discipline administered, a public hearing would be held, at which time the PFC (city Police and Fire Commission) could, uphold the discipline administered, they could reduce the suspension time and/or reverse the demotion, or they could impose even greater discipline, up to and including termination,” Howell stated.

Howell explained the Police and Fire Commission would not get involved in the disciplinary matter unless the chief files charges with the commission, the disciplined officer appealed discipline to the commission or a third party complaint is filed with the commission to review the matter.

In Kenosha, Police Officer Gregory M. Munnelly was terminated earlier this year after a Nov. 6, 2017, OWI crash at the intersection of Ryan Road and Howell Avenue in Oak Creek.

Munnelly appealed his termination, contending that his firing was a disciplinary action for his OWI conviction and therefore had to go through the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission. However, the commission determined that because Munnelly was required to provide proof of a valid driver’s license before Jan. 30 but did not do so, his termination was not disciplinary, but rather a result of not having the proper qualifications for the position.

Stephanie Jones and Alyssa Mauk contributed to this report.

