Racine Police Department
RACINE — Police are investigating a Thursday night incident where a suspect reportedly accelerated his vehicle toward a police officer, leading the Racine officer to discharge a firearm, according to a release from the Racine Police Department.

According to the release from the Racine Police Department:

On Thursday at 8:23 p.m., Racine Police were investigating a known wanted person, who was located in the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue.

As the responding officer exited his squad car, the wanted man entered his vehicle and accelerated toward the officer.

The officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle, which then fled the scene. Neither the vehicle nor the wanted person had been located as of 2 a.m. Friday.

The officer involved is a 5-year veteran of the police department. The officer was not injured and will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, police said in the news release.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. She was previously the city reporter, government reporter, and police reporter. She grew up north of Green Bay and enjoys spending time in the community with her family.

