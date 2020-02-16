Racine officer has died after Feb. 9, Highway 20 crash

On her police trading card that officers hand out to youths, she quoted Eleanor Roosevelt saying, “It is not fair to ask of others what you are not willing to do yourself.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diener grew up with public service. Her mother, Jean Jacobson, served eight years as Racine County executive, retiring in 2003.

“We are so proud of Jennifer,” Jacobson said. “Jennifer was married to Brian Diener and she is mother of Taylor , 15, a sophomore at Union Grove High School. Jennifer was a dedicated officer to the City of Racine and looking forward to retiring in less than two years.”

Diener was proceeded in death by her father, Philip Jacobson, who died last September.

Diener enjoyed spending time with her family. In 2017, The Journal Times met up with her and her family at Waubeesee Lake in Norway for an eclipse viewing party.

Diener talked about how she was able to kayak and hang out on the lake with family.

“The food was good. The dog didn’t freak out and the company was exceptional,” Diener said about the day she spent with four generations of family members that included her daughter, mother and grandmother.