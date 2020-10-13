Racine motorist allegedly hit a police car, nearly collided with multiple vehicles in chase

RACINE — A Racine motorist allegedly hit a cop car and nearly collided with multiple vehicles while attempting to flee.

Cameron R. Davis, 20, of the 1200 block of Erie Street, was charged with six felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, two misdemeanor counts of hit and run and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:20 p.m. Friday, an officer was driving on Washington Avenue when a vehicle struck his car. The other vehicle began to speed up in an attempt to flee from the officer, driving into oncoming traffic and showing blatant disregard for other drivers.

Another officer was waiting for the fleeing vehicle on 10th Street; the car then collided with that officer’s car and another parked car and continued to flee. The car nearly collided with multiple other cars, including a City of Racine bus, and ignored multiple stop signs. Eventually the car was boxed in by traffic at a red light and an officer positioned his car behind the suspect’s to prevent him from fleeing again.