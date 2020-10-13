 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine motorist allegedly hit a police car, nearly collided with multiple vehicles in chase
0 comments

Racine motorist allegedly hit a police car, nearly collided with multiple vehicles in chase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine motorist allegedly hit a cop car and nearly collided with multiple vehicles while attempting to flee.

Cameron R. Davis, 20, of the 1200 block of Erie Street, was charged with six felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, two misdemeanor counts of hit and run and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:20 p.m. Friday, an officer was driving on Washington Avenue when a vehicle struck his car. The other vehicle began to speed up in an attempt to flee from the officer, driving into oncoming traffic and showing blatant disregard for other drivers.

Cameron Davis

Davis

Another officer was waiting for the fleeing vehicle on 10th Street; the car then collided with that officer’s car and another parked car and continued to flee. The car nearly collided with multiple other cars, including a City of Racine bus, and ignored multiple stop signs. Eventually the car was boxed in by traffic at a red light and an officer positioned his car behind the suspect’s to prevent him from fleeing again.

When yelling commands at the driver, the officer noticed the driver juggling a large clear plastic bag of marijuana. The officer pulled the driver out of the car and took him into custody. A search of Davis showed he had several plastic baggies of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 21.3 grams.

Davis was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columbia County sheriff says homeowner unaware of training by domestic terrorist group charged in Michigan plot
Crime and Courts

Columbia County sheriff says homeowner unaware of training by domestic terrorist group charged in Michigan plot

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner confirmed Friday that the militia group, which allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, spent a weekend training for their plan in the county on roughly two acres near a residence in the town of Courtland. “Obviously, it’s disturbing that anybody came into our county with a plot to overthrow the government,” Brandner said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News