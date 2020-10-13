Racine motorist allegedly hit a police car, nearly collided with multiple vehicles in chase

RACINE — A Racine motorist allegedly hit a cop car and nearly collided with multiple vehicles while attempting to flee.
Cameron R. Davis, 20, of the 1200 block of Erie Street, was charged with six felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, two misdemeanor counts of hit and run and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:20 p.m. Friday, an officer was driving on Washington Avenue when a vehicle struck his car. The other vehicle began to speed up in an attempt to flee from the officer, driving into oncoming traffic and showing blatant disregard for other drivers.
Another officer was waiting for the fleeing vehicle on 10th Street; the car then collided with that officer’s car and another parked car and continued to flee. The car nearly collided with multiple other cars, including a City of Racine bus, and ignored multiple stop signs. Eventually the car was boxed in by traffic at a red light and an officer positioned his car behind the suspect’s to prevent him from fleeing again.
When yelling commands at the driver, the officer noticed the driver juggling a large clear plastic bag of marijuana. The officer pulled the driver out of the car and took him into custody. A search of Davis showed he had several plastic baggies of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 21.3 grams.
Davis was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shauna M Gonzalez Garza
Shauna M Gonzalez Garza, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Willie R Henderson
Willie R Henderson, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antonio J Hernandez
Antonio J Hernandez, 100 block of Westridge Avenue, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Johnny W Klyce Jr.
Johnny W Klyce Jr., 1600 block of Illinois Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Adonis J Martin
Adonis J Martin, 900 block of College Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Juan F Salinas Sr.
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jon Stanley Stempe
Jon Stanley Stempe, 1300 block of Washington Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan M Strange
Jonathan M Strange, 6200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Vernon Alton Whittaker
Vernon Alton Whittaker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of THC, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Darnell L Wilson
Darnell L Wilson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicholas A Wilson
Nicholas A Wilson, 3800 block of 16th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Ariel R Henderson
Ariel (aka Jazmine Bradley) R Henderson, 100 block of Seventh Street, Racine, resisting an officer.
Andrew R Casper
Andrew R Casper, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Marion Howard
Marion Howard, 1800 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), delivery of a scheduled 1, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a park), manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a park).
Jonathan L Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jonathan L Morris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sandra D Morris
Sandra D Morris, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Edward R Uresti
Edward R Uresti, 1600 block of North Main Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Devlyn L Asberry
Devlyn (aka Debra Long) L Asberry, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Keith Jackson
Keith Jackson, 1000 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Lacrelle Jerome Clay
Lacrelle (aka Whip) Jerome Clay, 1000 block of 10th Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Sandra Dallapiazza
Sandra Dallapiazza, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cameron R Davis
Cameron R Davis, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo
Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.