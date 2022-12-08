Racine mother and son face 64 criminal charges combined for alleged drug dealing

RACINE — The Racine County Metro Drug Unit last week arrested a Racine mother and her 21-year-old son for selling narcotics. They now face more than 60 criminal charges combined.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 9:30 a.m. arrested April L. Howe, a 41-year-old woman of the City of Racine, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crack cocaine, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.

During the investigation, agents developed that Howe was keeping illegal narcotics at her residence in the 1700 block of Grange Avenue. Agents also found that Howe’s older son, Kevon L. Hudson, lived at the residence and was also involved in selling narcotics.

Charges were filed Wednesday, Dec. 7, against both Howe and Hudson, with the criminal complaints being provided Thursday morning to The Journal Times.

Agents executed a search warrant at Howe’s residence and reported locating the following:

25.2 grams of cocaine.

4.7 grams of psilocybin.

25.8 grams of marijuana

Four ounces of liquid flower; i.e. THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

Five tabs of acid

5.5 ounces of promethazine with codeine.

227 tablets of Acetaminophen/hydrocodone.

One tablet of amphetamine.

Three tablets of morphine.

Two tablets of Vyvanse.

Three tablets of methylphenidate/hydrochloride.

One strip of suboxone.

A semi-automatic handgun with ammunition.

Digital scales, packaging materials, cellphones and $690 in cash.

There were also two young children at the residence.

Agents contacted the Racine County Human Services Department to take the children into custody through the drug endangered children protocol.

At the time of the search warrant, Howe was out on bond for several drug related cases, with multiple bond conditions including house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Hudson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, while Howe received a $30,000 bond.

In addition to misdemeanor marijuana possession, Hudson was charged with the following felonies:

Manufacture/delivery of cocaine.

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine with use of a dangerous weapon.

Two counts of felony bail jumping.

His mother faces far more charges:

Five counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

Two counts of manufacturing/delivering fentanyl.

43 counts of felony bail jumping.

Five counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine as a party to a crime.

Possession of Possess Amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, the only misdemeanor she was charged with.

Prior to her arrest, Howe already had four drug dealing and drug possession cases opened against her within the past 19 months. Most recently, after being charged Nov. 11 with possession of narcotics, she posted a cash bond of $2,500 Nov. 29, according to online court records. Her arrest last week came less than a week later.

Online court records show no Wisconsin convictions for crimes in Howe's history.

Hudson in August 2019 pleaded guilty to resisting an officer in Kenosha County; he was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served in addition to a $50 fine.

In August of this year, he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs in Racine County.