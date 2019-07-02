RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her children in a running vehicle while she shopped.
Dejane' T. Harrison, 22, of the 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Monday, police responded to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree, 3900 Erie St., after receiving a call from someone concerned for the safety of two young children who were sleeping in the backseat of a running vehicle.
When an officer arrived, he found two sleeping boys — ages 11 months and 4 years old — sleeping inside a running vehicle with its windows down and loud music playing. The officer noted that it was approximately 80 degrees outside at the time.
The officer spoke with Harrison, who said she was only inside the store for minutes to get a few items. However, she reportedly had four bags full of groceries in her possession. A witness said the children had been left unsupervised for approximately 25 minutes.
Harrison was not in custody as of Tuesday night. A status conference in the case is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
