Racine mom gets five years in prison for killing man while driving drunk two years ago

The defendant had been arrested for third offense OWI just 20 days before the collision that killed Ellis.

Farrington was sentenced, for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and fourth offense OWI, to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervised release.

Case history

Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to the corner of Marquette and Sixth streets on July 30, 2019 for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

There they found Ellis, who had sustained serious injuries and was not breathing. An RPD officer began CPR but was unable to resuscitate the man.

During the course of the investigation, Farrington reportedly admitted she “had a few drinks” prior to driving.

Her blood-alcohol content was 0.189, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Farrington was also reportedly overheard saying: “Oh my God. I’m going to jail, and I’ll never see my babies again.”

According to the criminal complaint, Farrington’s breath and body smelled of alcohol, her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, her speech was slow and she was occasionally nonsensical.