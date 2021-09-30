Racine mom accused of hiding her 14-year-old son, a homicide suspect, from police

Video from security cameras shows a white Cadillac sedan in the area. While police say they haven’t found any video of the shooting, they did see three people get out of that sedan and flee the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A witness came forward to police and said they witnessed the shooting, telling officers that Sincere Granados saw Cronin walking on the sidewalk, then “leaned forward from the back seat (of the sedan) and fired multiple rounds from a handgun” through the front windshield of the car, striking and killing Cronin. No motive was reported.

Police reported that they were able to examine the vehicle, which showed bullet holes consistent with having been fired from inside the car. At least one shell casing was also seen inside the car.

Cynthia Granados became a target of investigation. In a video call she had with a Racine County Jail inmate, investigators said they saw that Sincere was with her on Sept. 5.