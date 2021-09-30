Racine mom accused of hiding from police her 14-year-old son, who is accused in fatal shooting

Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
RACINE — A criminal complaint filed Thursday, Sept. 30 alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son, Sincere “Swerv” Granados, from being arrested after he was criminally charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Racine teenager on Sept. 3.
The monitoring of voice calls between the mother and a man in Racine County Jail led to the accusations, according to charges filed against the mother.
Cynthia C. Granados, 35, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, is charged with harboring or aiding a felon. A warrant for her arrest was filed Sept. 16; she was arrested two weeks later and was held in Lake County Jail in Waukegan, Illinois, before being transported to the Racine County Jail on Thursday.
A warrant for Sincere Granados’ arrest was filed Sept. 7, but he is not believed to be in custody at this time. The Journal Times is naming Sincere Granados publicly because he has been charged as an adult for first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person and possession of a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent.
According to the complaint:
Jayden Cronin, 17, was walking home from a football game at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 3 when he was shot on a sidewalk near the corner of Woodrow Avenue and North Memorial Drive.
Video from security cameras shows a white Cadillac sedan in the area. While police say they haven’t found any video of the shooting, they did see three people get out of that sedan and flee the scene.
A witness came forward to police and said they witnessed the shooting, telling officers that Sincere Granados saw Cronin walking on the sidewalk, then “leaned forward from the back seat (of the sedan) and fired multiple rounds from a handgun” through the front windshield of the car, striking and killing Cronin. No motive was reported.
Police reported that they were able to examine the vehicle, which showed bullet holes consistent with having been fired from inside the car. At least one shell casing was also seen inside the car.
Cynthia Granados became a target of investigation. In a video call she had with a Racine County Jail inmate, investigators said they saw that Sincere was with her on Sept. 5.
On Sept. 5, a Racine Police Department sergeant spoke to Cynthia Granados on the phone, telling her “that the Racine Police Department is interested in speaking with Sincere about an important matter that cannot wait.” Cynthia allegedly replied by saying she “was out of town and would make arrangements to return.” After hanging up, the officer tried calling back 30 minutes later, but the call allegedly “went straight to voicemail.”
During a subsequent Sept. 12 video call between someone else and the inmate Cynthia had been speaking with, the other person is seen holding up a cellphone connected to a separate video call that showed Cynthia and Sincere together, “confirming that they are still together in the same place.”
The complaint and online court records do not state how Cynthia Granados was found and arrested.
During her first virtual appearance in court Thursday, cash bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Oct. 7, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Court records indicate Cynthia Granados has no prior criminal record.