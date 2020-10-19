 Skip to main content
Racine: Minimal damage to south-side home after candle starts fire
RACINE

While a candle ignited a house fire on Racine's south side Monday morning, damage was minimal: There were no injuries and the house's residents were not displaced.

The Racine Fire Department responded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday on Jay Eye See Ave. The reported cause of the fire was an unattended candle, according to a release from the Fire Department. 

Responding fire personnel included 20 firefighters manning two engines, two trucks, a rescue squad, a chief, a safety officer, and investigator.

The Racine Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Racine Police Department. There was no damage estimate.

