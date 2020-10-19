Racine: Minimal damage to south-side home after candle starts fire

While a candle ignited a house fire on Racine's south side Monday morning, damage was minimal: There were no injuries and the house's residents were not displaced.
The Racine Fire Department responded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday on Jay Eye See Ave. The reported cause of the fire was an unattended candle, according to a release from the Fire Department.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Responding fire personnel included 20 firefighters manning two engines, two trucks, a rescue squad, a chief, a safety officer, and investigator.
The Racine Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Racine Police Department. There was no damage estimate.
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
People enter the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening for an enchanting Halloween drive-thru spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, on Wednesdays through Sundays, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with children 2 and younger free. See more photos on page A7 and at
journaltimes.com.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
People drive the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening for an enchanting Halloween drive-thru spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1 on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with children 2 and younger free.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
A giant pumpkin lights up the night sky during the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020, as people enjoy an enchanting Halloween drive-through spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
A witches hat for people to see during the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo on Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
People drive through the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020, as they enjoy an enchanting Halloween drive-through spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
A couple drives through the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020, as they enjoy an enchanting Halloween drive-through spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
A skeleton waves to the people as they drive through the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo on Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
A child's face lights up as she views the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020, while enjoying an enchanting Halloween drive-through spooktacular light display with her family. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
People drive through the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020, as they enjoy an enchanting Halloween drive-through spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
People drive through the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Wednesday evening Oct. 14, 2020, as they enjoy an enchanting Halloween drive-through spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1, 2020, on Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with children 2 and younger are free.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.