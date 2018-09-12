RACINE — Two Racine men are facing charges after they allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl, who gave birth less than a year later.
Juan Ramon-Pacheco, 37, of the 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, is charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a child under age 13, and Lorenzo Bernabe-Lucas, 28, of the 600 block of 13th Street, is charged with one count.
According to the criminal complaints:
On March 19, a 13-year-old girl was brought to the hospital for abdominal pain. It was discovered she was unknowingly 38 weeks pregnant and delivered a baby the same day.
The girl disclosed that her mother's live-in boyfriend, Bernabe-Lucas, had sexually assaulted her in the past, along with her aunt's live-in boyfriend, Ramon-Pacheco.
During an interview with a forensic interviewer from Children's Hospital of Wisconsin at the Child Advocacy Center, the girl said she didn't know how she got pregnant, but said she told her mom that the father of her baby could be Ramon-Pacheco.
The girl mentioned two incidents that happened in the summer of 2017, when she was 12, that Ramon-Pacheco had inappropriate sexual contact with her.
During a police interview, Ramon-Pacheco did not say the girl was lying. He reportedly admitted there is a "possibility he may have touched her," but doesn't remember, and said he touched her with his hand.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Ramon-Pacheco was in custody and was being held on a $25,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
In April, an arrest warrant was issued for Bernabe-Lucas. He is still not in custody, online records show.